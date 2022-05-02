Premier League: Everton Striker Richarlison Can Face Three-Match Ban for Controversial Celebration Against Chelsea

Everton striker Richarlison scored a crucial win for his side against Chelsea in the English Premier League on Sunday. Three points against Chelsea might offer temporary relief to relegation-threatened Everton but the Toffees have got something more serious to worry about.

It is being understood that Richarlison is being investigated by the Football Association (FA) for his controversial celebration after the 46th-minute goal against Chelsea.

The Everton striker was seen throwing a smoke flare back into the Goodison Park stands after finding the back of the net against Chelsea. According to The Sun, the Brazilian striker now faces a possible three-match ban for his controversial celebration.

“We will look into the matter but, as far as we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground,” an Everton club spokesperson said as reported by The Sun.

The report further stated that the officials of Wembley were alerted to the video evidence and a charge seems to be pretty certain.

But something like this did not happen for the first time. Earlier, Liverpool’s English midfielder Harvey Elliott was found handling a flare after the final of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea.

In that case, the FA had written to Liverpool on this matter.

With the win against Chelsea, the Toffees secured 32 points from 33 matches. Frank Lampard’s men still find themselves at the 18th spot in the Premier League points table. Everton are presently two points behind 17th-placed Leeds United but the Toffees still have a match in hand.

The first half between Everton and Chelsea remained goalless but the hosts needed just one minute in the second half to break the deadlock. Throughout the match, Everton managed to enjoy just 21 per cent of ball possession but that was enough to secure a vital win against Chelsea at the Goodison Park.

Everton’s English custodian Jordan Pickford produced a stellar show as he made five saves in the game to thwart Chelsea from finding the much-coveted equalizer. Pickford was eventually adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning display.

On the other hand, Chelsea are currently placed in the third position on the Premier League points table. Thomas Tuchel’s men are just three points ahead of their London rivals Arsenal.

