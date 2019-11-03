Premier League Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League game will be played between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 3. Everton, who are currently two points away from the relegation zone, will look for an upturn of fortunes in their home conditions. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur clash will be played at the Goodison Park. Tottenham Hotspur, who haven't registered an away win since January, will also eye to put aside their struggles of the season. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will commence at 10PM.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that his side needs to be positive as they prepare to take on Everton. "We need to be positive, feel that positivity and make us believe that we can beat any team. At the moment we struggle with our confidence, we drop a lot. The most important thing is how we're going to finish, it's not this moment," he said.

Meanwhile, Everton manager Marco Silva is under tremendous pressure as his side are just two points away from getting into relegation zone.

Spurs will travel to Merseyside without central defender Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and midfielder Erik Lamela (thigh). Whereas, Danny Rose is currently serving a suspension. Pochettino may call in midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has just returned from a hip injury.

On the other hand, Everton manager Silva is yet to take a decision on Yerry Mina's fitness. The 25-year-old centre-back was sidelined due to knee injury.

Premier League 2019-20 Everton possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Delphs, Gomes; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs Everton: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will host Tottenham Hotspur at 10:00PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Goodison Park. The Premier League Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

