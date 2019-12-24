Premier League Fans Voted for Most Iconic Player of the Decade. Answer Would Hardly Surprise Anyone

There is no denying that football is one of the most-watched sports and has a huge fan base. Recently, BBC Sports listed the most iconic footballers, who played in the Premier League for at least four seasons in the last decade, based on fan votes. Argentina player Sergio Aguero led the list with 26 percent of total votes.

According to the report, following is the complete list of 15 players from January 1, 2010, onwards in the Premier League:

1. Sergio Aguero: With 173 goals, the Argentina forward is positioned number sixth in the all-time Premier League top goal scorers list. Aguero has scored over 20 goals in the last five seasons and has become Manchester City's record scorer. He has made 251 appearances and assisted 45 matches. Aguero started his career at Independiente and in the year 2003, he became the youngest footballer to play in the Argentina Primera Division. He moved to Premier League club Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in July 2011.

2. James Milner: With at least 35 goals in the past decade. James Milner has won five major honours including two Premier League titles and a Champions League since 2010. He has made a total of 300 appearances for Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool. Milner plays for Premier League club Liverpool and is the vice-captain of the team.

3. Jamie Vardy: In 2012, Jamie Vardy was drafted to Leicester City in a 1 million-pound deal. He was playing non-league football for Fleetwood Town at that point in time. In 193 appearances in the last decade, he has scored at least 96 goals. Vardy plays as a striker for Premier League Club Leicester City. In November this year, Vardy scored a stunning hat-trick in 9-0 against Southampton.

4. Wayne Rooney: England's record goalscorer Rooney will be joining Derby Country from January 2020. The footballer undoubtedly had an illustrious career so far. He has at least 114 goals and made appearances in 248 matches in the decade. Rooney is the second-highest Premier League goalscorer after Alan Shearer. Rooney's five Premier League medals came when he was with Manchester United.

5. Vincent Kompany: The footballer from Belgium joined Manchester City in August 2008. In the last decade, he has played 223 matches. Kompany is considered to be one of the best defenders in the world. He was included in the Premier League Team of the Year for two years in a row in 2011 and 2012. Kompany won the Premier League Player of the Season in 2012.

6. Frank Lampard: Frank Lampard is a Chelsea legend. He has scored 64 goals in the past one decade and played 158 matches. Lampard is the fourth most scoring mid-fielder. Lampard is also the only midfielder to have scored 150 or more goals in the Premier League. He is, currently, the head coach of Chelsea and won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for October 2019.

7. Harry Kane: Striker for Tottenham Hotspur, Kane is on his way to be one of the record goal scorers of England with 134 goals in the last one decade. He has made these many goals in 197 matches. Kane continues to retain the record for the most Premier league Player of the Month awards.

8. David Silva: The Spanish footballer who captains the Premier League club Manchester City has 297 appearances; 57 goals; 89 assists to his credit in the last decade. Considered to be one of the greatest midfielders of the Premier League, he has been named in the PFA Team of the Year twice.

9. Eden Hazard: The footballer, who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for Real Madrid and captains the Belgium national team, was signed from Lille by Chelsea for a reported 32 million pounds and won two Premier League crowns and two Europa Leagues with the London club. Hazard, who has made 245 appearances and has scored 85 goals as well as 54 assists in the last decade, has also won the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award in the 2014-15 season.

10. David de Gea: Spanish footballer David de Gea is the goalkeeper for Manchester United. Over the last decade, De Gea has made appearances in 292 matches. He signed a four-year renewal contract with Manchester United, which means he will be associated with the club till June 2023.

11. N'Golo Kante: A central midfielder for Chelsea, Kante has scored 10 goals in 152 appearances in the last decade. He joined Leicester City in 2015 after signing a 5.6 million-pound deal and became a pivotal player of the club's first-ever Premier League title. In 2017, Kante became the first player from the Premier League in seven years to be named the French Player of the Year.

12. Robin van Persie: Regarded as one of the best strikers of his time, van Persie is the record goal scorer of all time for the Netherlands national team. In the last decade, the footballer has scored 98 goals in his 154 appearances. After spending several years with Arsenal, van Persie finally won a Premier League after switching to Manchester United.

13. John Terry: Former captain of Chelsea, Terry has made 200 appearances in the last decade. He is presently the assistant head coach of Aston Villa. During his career as a center-back, he was named UEFA Club Defender of the Year in 2005, 2008 and 2009 and PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2005.

14. Yaya Toure: With 230 appearances, 62 goals and 32 assists, Toure was a colossal part of the winning side. He scored a number of key goals and helped the team earn their first league title in 44 years. Toure was voted African Footballer of the Year for 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

15. Raheem Sterling: The winger and attacking midfielder for Manchester City and the England national team has made 242 appearances in the last decade, scoring 75 goals and being involved in 44 assists. Sterling was a part of Liverpool for three seasons before joining Manchester City in a 49 million pound deal in 2015.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.