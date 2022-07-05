Premier League Footballer Arrested in London on Suspicion of Rape

A 29-year-old Premier League footballer has been arrested in London on suspicion of rape, British media widely reported on Tuesday. The name of the footballer, who was taken into custody on Monday, has been withheld for legal reasons.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Breaks Wimbledon’s All-white Clothing Rules, Says ‘I do What I Want’

A woman in her 20s reportedly showed police photos of ‘bruising’ following which the police arrested the footballer. The alleged attack took place during in June.

According to a report in The Sun, the footballer was due to fly with his Premier League club for a pre-season tour and also set to appear at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Metropolitan Police, in a statement to BBC Sport, confirmed the arrest.

“On 4 July an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022,” the statement read.

“On 4 July a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” it added.

As per The Sun, the report has left everyone at the footballer’s club shocked.

“The allegations are of the utmost seriousness. Club bosses are stunned about this. The player was due to be on a pre-season tour. He will now not be travelling with the side,” the publication quoted an insider as saying.

“The law must be allowed to dictate what happens next. The player’s colleagues are absolutely dumbstruck about this. It is a hammer blow to the club, but the police must do their job,” the source added.

The player was reportedly questioned by the police for nearly 15 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.