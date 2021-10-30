Premier League: Gutsy Crystal Palace Earn Stunning 2-0 Win Over Manchester City

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored a goal each to stun champions Manchester City with a 2-0 win in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Palace took the lead in the sixth minute when Zaha’s scuffed left-footed shot found its way past Ederson after Aymeric Laporte had been caught in possession by Gallagher.

The visitors pressed furiously in the opening exchanges as City’s midfield were allowed little time on the ball, leading to a number of stray passes and few clear chances in front of goal.

Laporte’s dismal afternoon came to a premature end in first-half stoppage time when he was shown a straight red card for bringing down Zaha and denying the Ivory Coast international a goal-scoring opportunity.

City, however, found their stride after the break and Gabriel Jesus had the ball in the net on the hour-mark, only for it to be chalked off after Phil Foden was found to have been offside in the build-up.

Manager Pep Guardiola threw on Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling in the search for an equaliser, but Gallagher put the game beyond doubt in the 88th minute with an excellent finish following a swift Palace counter-attack.

