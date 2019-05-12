English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Premier League: Heartbreak for Liverpool as Best-Ever 97-Point Haul Not Enough to Lift Title
Premier League: Liverpool fell one point short in the title race and their 29-year-long wait for the domestic crown extends.
Liverpool had their best-ever season but still failed to win the Premier League title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
97 points But Not Enough!
The agony of it all is best not described. Liverpool came extremely close to ending their 29-year wait for a Premier League title only for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to take the honours once again.
Juergen Klopp's Liverpool showed great mental strength to keep City on the ropes and excellent ability to manage the pressure of the league and the Champions League simultaneously but nothing seems to be enough.
Only one point separated the two sides going into the final match of the season, and even as Liverpool registered a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton, City's emphatic 4-1 win over Brighton meant they could not get their hands on the trophy.
In a typical year, Liverpool would have have run away with the competition. No side before Liverpool had accumulated 90 points or more and still failed to win the league. The Reds had passed that mark last month.
Salah was top of the Golden Boot race, Sadio Mane second on the list. Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold featured in the top 4 in most assists this season.
Virgil van Dijk won the Players' Player of the Year for his excellent showing at the back. Alisson Becker has been a top, top goalkeeper throughout the season. But it wasn't enough.
This Liverpool side lost just one game during the entire 2018-19 season of the league while City lost four but yet it is the latter who walked away with the trophy.
Because It Was Not Enough!
Liverpool finished a point behind Manchester City to fall just short of laying their hands on the coveted trophy and their long, long wait for the Premier League title continues.
WHERE LIVERPOOL LET THE TITLE SLIP
In January this year, Liverpool were seven points ahead of Manchester City at the back of their wins and City's wobbles. However, the complexion changed since the January 4 match between these two title challengers.
City beat Liverpool 2-1 in January at home and that brought about their revival while Liverpool began to falter after that.
Since defeating Liverpool, City lost just one match in the Premier League - against Newcastle United - and started stringing today wins after wins.
Liverpool, on the other hand, suffered from a spate of draws.
After that loss to City, Liverpool drew with Leicester City, West Ham United, Manchester United and Everton to let slip the reigns of the title race.
HOPES AFLOAT
When the disappointment of losing the Premier League will die down in a few days, Liverpool will have the Champions League final to look forward to.
Liverpool are up against Tottenham Hotspur in the final on June 2 and have the big chance of landing themselves the coveted European trophy. If Liverpool manage to win the Champions League, it will also be Juergen Klopp's first trophy with the Reds since taking over in 2015.
Also, Liverpool fans may take heart from the fact that Liverpool put up strong performances right till the end and that this season was their best-ever points showing in the league.
There shall only be greener pastures ahead as Liverpool look to strengthen their position and look to go one step further next Premier League season.
FULL-TIME Liverpool 2-0 Wolves— Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2019
It's not enough to claim the title - but a strong performance from Liverpool and two strikes from Sadio Mane ends an incredible season for the hosts with 97 points 👏👏#PL #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/oSFhnz7enG
