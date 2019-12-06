Take the pledge to vote

Premier League: Hector Bellerin Lost for Words After Latest Arsenal Defeat

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin said he is a loss of words after their 1-2 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Reuters

Updated:December 6, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Hector Bellerin (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Hector Bellerin struggled to sum up Arsenal's latest setback, a 2-1 Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, but the defender is confident that if they keep doing what they are doing the results will come.

Brighton's Neal Maupay headed home an 80th minute winner to leave Arsenal without a win in any of their last nine games in all competitions - their longest winless run since 1977.

"I have the feeling that whatever we do it doesn't come out right," he told Amazon Prime.

"The team gave its best, we created chances, we defended good but it seems like we need so many chances to score and teams score every chance against us. I am lost for words a little bit.

"It's hard to take... we have to keep going, I am sure 100% that results will come."

Bellerin also said Freddie Ljungberg, who was placed in temporary charge after coach Unai Emery's dismissal last week, had lifted spirits in the dressing room.

"Football is like life sometimes, you go through ups and downs," he added. "Freddie has helped the team a lot this week. He has added a lot of energy to the dressing room."

