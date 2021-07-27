Premier League Introduces New Changes in VAR, Substitutions and Offside Decisions for 2021-22 Season

The Premier League has made new amendments in their rules concerning Video Assistant Referee (VAR), offside decisions, substitutions, handball in the box and penalty decisions. Over the years as football gets modernized, new rules and changes have been brought in which have received mixed reactions so far, with most of the decisions being criticized by the fans. Since the introduction of VAR, many decisions made have been costly such as the situation to awarding penalties, the slightest details regarding offside decisions, handball in the penalty box and now rules relating to substitutions.

The new season commences from August 14 onwards with Arsenal facing newly-promoted Brentford in the first clash of the season, followed by Manchester United facing Leeds United. As the clubs get familiar with new staff and players this season, all the members will also have to familiarize themselves with the new Premier League rules which have been introduced.

The first new rule introduced is in relation to offside calls, where decisions made are highly controversial. The Premier League has added thicker lines for the attacker and the defender. The larger lines will help referees make easier decisions and not call off goals that have been ruled offside. Decisions were earlier made when just a toe or the tip of the hand being offside would chalk out goals. There has been no concrete theory to the offside, but fans will be happier with the decision as many goals have been ruled offside since the introduction of VAR.

New changes have been brought in for handball regulations, where accidental handball to a built-up goal will not be ruled out. If it is deemed as an accident and a goal is scored, the goal will be given to the side. However, if the ball is handled accidentally to create a chance or to score a goal, officials have been advised to be vigilant in such matters and rule the goal out.

Another change has been introduced in relation to making the body ‘naturally bigger’, where a player makes himself bigger to deliberately gain advantage could be seen as a foul. However, the decisions will be left to the referee and could be a controversial change down the line.

Changes in terms of substitution saw five players being brought on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the English Premier League chiefs have decided to go back with the old tradition and have only three substitutions from seven replacements in a match. However, if there is a concussion-based scenario, the Premier League and EFL will allow substitutions.

As being compared to the recently concluded Euros 2020, there has been plenty of praise in relation to the referee decisions where more action has been taken than VAR inspections.

