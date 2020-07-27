Premier League: Jamie Vardy Wins Golden Boot, Ederson Grabs Golden Glove Award

Jamie Vardy won the Golden Boot by scoring the most amount of goals in the Premier League 2019-20 season despite the final day disappointment, while Ederson bagged the Golden Glove.

Vardy, who could not find the back of the net on the final day, and missed the chance to make it to the Champions League with Manchester United beating Leicester City to it by a 2-0 scoreline.

However, with 23 goals to his name, Vardy came out on top in the list of most goalscorers.

Leicester City took to Twitter to post a photograph of Vardy with the award and congratulated him.

Ederson took the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets after Manchester City's 5-0 win over relegated Norwich took him to 16 for the season. He finished one ahead of Burnley stopper Nick Pope, whose team suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

The third spot was shared by five goalkeepers with all of them keeping 13 clean sheets - David de Gea (Manchester United), Rui Patricio (Wolves), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United), Alission Becker (Liverpool) and Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City).

Among the goalscorers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished second with 22 strikes. Southampton's Danny Ings beat Raheem Sterling to finish third with 22 goals. Sterling managed to find the back of the net 20 times.

Champions Liverpool's Mohamed Salah finished fifth in the list with 19 goals. Sadio Mane stood sixth alongside Harry Kane with 18 goals each while the top 10 was completed by Wolves' Raul Jimenez (17 goals), Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford (17 goals each).