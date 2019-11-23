Premier League: Jose Mourinho Walks Down Chelsea in A Tottenham Hotspur Kit

Jose Mourinho was announced as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked. After getting the job, Mourinho was seen strolling down the streets of Chelsea and that too in a Spurs outfit!

Mourinho was seen walking down in the Chelsea area in London, wearing a Spurs tracksuit with a navy gilet, carrying a suitcase in his left hand.

Mourinho's appointment has irked Chelsea fans, especially after he had said that he would never join their rivals.

Ahead of his first match as Spurs manager, against rivals West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, Mourinho had even shot back the complaints from fans about his hypocrisy.

In his first press conference as the manager of Spurs, he addressed the issues directly and that too in typical Moutinho fashion.

"Four years ago when you were at Chelsea you were asked whether you would come to Spurs and you said: 'Never, I love the Chelsea fans too much'. What’s changed?" Mourinho was asked by a reporter.

Mourinho replied with a smirk on his face: "[That was] before I was sacked!"

In his introductory video, which was released by Spurs, Mourinho also appeared to take a subtle dig at Chelsea and Manchester United.

Mourinho said that he wants to bring through young players to the club, something he has been accused of not doing: "There is not one manager in the world that doesn't like to play young players and to help young players to develop - not one.

"The problem is that sometimes you get into clubs where the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these players.

"So I look to our history and you see that the academy is always giving talents the first team need. Of course, I always look forward to working with that profile."

