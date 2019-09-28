Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League: Jurgen Klopp Demands Fight as Liverpool Target Sweet 16 against Sheffield United

Liverpool visit newly-promoted Sheffield United in the Premier League with the chance of extending their unbeaten run to 16 games.

AFP

Updated:September 28, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp Demands Fight as Liverpool Target Sweet 16 against Sheffield United
Jurgen Klopp with his Liverpool team (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the key to his side's stunning Premier League run of 15 straight wins was not believing the hype as he prepared for a trip to newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday.

The European champions can go eight points clear at the top of the table, at least for a few hours, with a 16th straight league win at Bramall Lane, but Klopp is demanding the same hunger, work rate and fight from his side as Chris Wilder's Blades.

"Thank God we lost from time to time in the Champions League or in other cup competitions so we still know how it feels," said Klopp on Friday.

"We are maybe considered as a top team but we don't want to behave like a top team, playing (like one) if possible, yes, but fighting like a challenger.

"I don't feel there should be any advantage for Sheffield other than playing in their own stadium. Is it allowed that they fight more than us? No. That they run more than us? No. That they do more than us? No."

Klopp made 11 changes for his side's 2-0 League Cup victory at MK Dons in midweek and is expected to return to the team that continued their 100 percent start to the league season with a 2-1 win at Chelsea last weekend.

Sadio Mane was forced off with an injury at Stamford Bridge but has been passed fit to start, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker is still out despite returning to full training this week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram