Premier League: Jurgen Klopp Won't Rush Alisson Back after Calf Injury

London: Jurgen Klopp admits he still isn't sure when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be ready to return from his calf injury.

Alisson has been sidelined since suffering the injury in Liverpool's first Premier League game of the season against Norwich in August.

The Brazilian is making gradual progress in his rehabilitation, but Klopp doesn't expect him back for the October international break.

The Reds boss isn't willing to push for a firm return date because he doesn't want to risk Alisson sustaining any further fitness problems.

"He's improving but we cannot put any pressure on it. It was a really serious injury in the calf and it's now much better. That's good for us and good for him but we don't know exactly," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"The target was always after the next international break he could be ready but we don't know. Hopefully everything will be fine for the rest of the season, that's the plan."

Adrian has filled in between the sticks in Alisson's absence and, although the former West Ham keeper has only conceded three goals in four league games, he has looked decidedly shaky at times.

Liverpool will aim to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Newcastle at Anfield on Saturday.

A fifth successive victory would make it 14 league win in a row across two seasons.

Klopp's side are the only team yet to drop a point, and Newcastle can expect to face an energised duo in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after both were without games during the international break.

"It was perfect for the boys who didn't have to go," said Klopp. "They are refreshed and hopefully we can use that."

On Monday, Liverpool will head to Napoli for their first Champions League game of the season amid concern over the state of the Italian club's dressing rooms.

Napoli played their first two games of the season away from home to allow renovation work to be completed and boss Carlo Ancelotti said he was shocked by their condition on returning to the stadium.

"I trust UEFA enough to think that they will sort something and we will have a shower and a space where we can change. I hope it will be organised like this but I don't know," Klopp said.

"I don't want to make it bigger than it is. If it would look like it looked on a few pictures we saw, that would be not too cool, but, as long as the pitch is still there and all the rest as well then we could play."

