Premier League: Kevin de Bruyne Gets Injured Again During Manchester City vs Tottenham

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne’s season has been marred with injuries and he picked up a fresh one against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Updated:April 20, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
Premier League: Kevin de Bruyne Gets Injured Again During Manchester City vs Tottenham
Kevin de Bruyne limped off the field in the first half of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City may have to cope without Kevin de Bruyne in their chase for the Premier League title after the Belgian limped off in the first-half of his side’s clash with Tottenham on Saturday.

De Bruyne was outstanding as City beat Spurs 4-3 in the Champions League on Wednesday with a hat-trick of assists, although the English champions still bowed out on away goals.

However, City’s player of the year last season has been beset by injury problems all campaign.

Twice De Bruyne has come back from lengthy spells on the sidelins with knee ligament injuries suffered in August and November.

City still have five more games to come this season, four in the league plus the FA Cup final against Watford.

Should Pep Guardiola’s men see off Spurs and win all five, they will claim an unprecedented domestic treble in English football.

