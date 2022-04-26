CHANGE LANGUAGE
Premier League: Leeds United Boost Survival Hopes with Hard-earned Point at Crystal Palace
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Leeds United Boost Survival Hopes with Hard-earned Point at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, left, and Leeds United's Robin Koch battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park, London, Monday April 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, left, and Leeds United's Robin Koch battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park, London, Monday April 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Leeds United gave their Premier League survival hopes a boost after digging in to hold Crystal Palace to a 0 - 0 draw at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Leeds United gave their Premier League survival hopes a boost after digging in to hold Crystal Palace to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Monday.

The first half was a feisty affair with neither side able to find their rhythm, but Palace should have scored when Jean-Philippe Mateta missed two chances in the opening period.

All the action took place in and around the Leeds goal as the game approached the latter stages, with Wilfried Zaha denied by a smart double save by goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds survived further late pressure but held on for the draw which takes them to 34 points from 33 matches, five points clear of the relegation zone albeit having played a game more than Everton in 18th. Palace remain 14th on 38 points.

first published:April 26, 2022, 11:08 IST