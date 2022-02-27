Premier League: Leeds United 'Part Company' with Manager Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United on Sunday sacked manager Marcelo Bielsa following a poor run of results that has left the Premier League side just three points above the relegation zone.

Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Tottenham at Elland Road was their fourth straight defeat, a run during which they have conceded 17 goals.

“Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa," a club statement said.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club."

He added: “With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all."

Bielsa took charge of the club in June 2018 and in his second season ended their 16-year wait for a return to the Premier League.

But their second season in the top flight has been blighted by injuries and increasing questions over Bielsa’s tactics.

Leeds said the club intended to make an announcement regarding Bielsa’s successor on Monday.

Former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch is the heavy favourite to take over.

