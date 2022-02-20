Premier League Leeds United vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leeds United host Manchester United at the Elland Road stadium on February 2, from 7:30m pm IST onwards. The Red Devils enter the fixture securing a crucial 2-0 win over Brighton with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes finding the back of the net and providing Manchester with a much-needed boost in the league.

With the win, Ralf Rangnick’s side goes above West Ham to claim the fourth spot and can consolidate their position by securing a win against Leeds, who were thrashed 0-3 by Everton. The last time the two sides met, Manchester United humbled Marcelo Bielsa’s side 5-1. A thrilling contest to look out for and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League clash live streaming online and telecast.

Premier League Leeds United vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

A boost for Leeds United as Stuart Dallas could recover in time along with Junior Fipro returning to the squad for the clash against Manchester United. However, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde and Patrick Bamford are out of action due to injuries.

Manchester United see Nemanja Matic and Eric Baily returning to action soon and could be a part of the squad against Leeds. Varane and Maguire are expected to start in the XI. Edinson Cavani still remains out of action due to a groin injury. Pogba and Marcus Rashford return to the squad as well.

Leeds United vs Manchester United probable XI:

Leeds United Predicted Starting line-up: Illan Meslier (GK), Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Daniel James

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GK), Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho

What time is the Premier League Leeds United vs Manchester United kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 7:30 pm IST at Elland Road Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Leeds United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Leeds United vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

