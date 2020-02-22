Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City will go head to head with Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 22. Leicester City in their last fixture took on Wolverhampton Wanderers and the match ended in a draw with both the teams failing to score. Manchester City played their last match against West Ham United and won the fixture 2-0. The Premier League 2019 Leicester City vs Manchester City fixture will be telecast at 11PM IST.

Leicester City are at the third position on the Premier League table with 50 points. The have won 15 of the 26 matches they have played so far. Manchester City, on the other hand, are in the second spot with 54 points and have won 17 of their 26 matches.

Leicester City Possible Starting Line-up: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Perez, Tielemans, Praet, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Aguero, Mahrez

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester City game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select channels in India at 11PM IST.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.