Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Leicester City host Manchester City in a clash between the league 3rd and 2nd placed teams, respectively.
Manchester City face Leicester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Leicester City will go head to head with Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 22. Leicester City in their last fixture took on Wolverhampton Wanderers and the match ended in a draw with both the teams failing to score. Manchester City played their last match against West Ham United and won the fixture 2-0. The Premier League 2019 Leicester City vs Manchester City fixture will be telecast at 11PM IST.
Leicester City are at the third position on the Premier League table with 50 points. The have won 15 of the 26 matches they have played so far. Manchester City, on the other hand, are in the second spot with 54 points and have won 17 of their 26 matches.
Leicester City Possible Starting Line-up: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Perez, Tielemans, Praet, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Aguero, Mahrez
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?
The Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester City game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select channels in India at 11PM IST.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Manchester City match live streaming?
Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salaam, a Video Game Based on a Refugee's Life, Wants You to See Their Harsh Realities
- Has Donald Trump Become 'LGBTQ Hero' Just Before His Visit to India?
- MGM Hotels Sued Over Data Breach that Affected Millions of Celebs, CEOs
- Mentalhood Teaser Out, Karisma Kapoor Shares the 'Madness in a Mom's Life'
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets