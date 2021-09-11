Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League action returns this weekend and a blockbuster clash has been set as Leicester City face 2020-21 Premier League champions Manchester City. The Foxes have already have an upper hand going into the fixture as they beat Pep Guardiola’s side for the FA Community Shield in August. Other than the win, the teamonce again heads into the clash without Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte. Their main striker Gabriel Jesus and first choice goalkeeper Ederson Morales have been banned by the Brazilian FA for breaching the quarantine rules and will miss out the clash.

Brenden Rogers’ Foxes have been in impressive form and with both sides on six points each, the determination for three points will surely bring the best of each side. It’s an exciting clash as fans can get the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live match streaming online and TV telecast.

Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

For Leicester, Ayoze Perez will not be available after being suspended in the previous clash, where Wesley Fofana and James Justin are recovering from their respective injuries.

For Manchester City, De Bruyne, Phodin and Laporte are injured and will not feature in the clash. Ederson and Jesus have been banned by the Brazilian FA for breaching the COVID-19 rules and will not be available for the clash as well. Sterling along with Grealish are expected to start upfront along with Ferran Torres.

Leicester City vs Manchester City probable XI:

Leicester City Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas-II, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Manchester City FC Predicted Starting line-up: Carson (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernado Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling.

What time is the Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 11, at 7:30 PM IST at King Power Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester City fixture?

The match between Leicester City and Manchester City will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app and JioTV.

