Premier League Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Tottenham Hotspurs face Leicester City on Saturday already seven points off Premier League leaders Liverpool, having won just two of their opening six games to the season.

After blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 away to Olympiakos in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, Harry Kane bemoaned the lack of maturity from a squad that should have been hardened by the progress made during Mauricio Pochettino's five years in charge.

"We're not young any more, we're not inexperienced," said the England captain. "We've played in big games for club and country.

"I can see why the manager is frustrated because he's been here for six years now and we're still making similar mistakes to the ones we were in his first year.

"We've got to find a way to get around it, improve and get better."

Pochettino questioned his players' attitude for not matching the standards of a 4-0 win against Crystal Palace last weekend on their visit to Greece in midweek. Pochettino has often surpassed expectations during his time in charge.

He successfully guided the club through nearly two years at a temporary home at Wembley, while maintaining Spurs in the Premier League's top four, and make progress in Europe on a shoestring budget compared to the Champions League elite.

But a return of just 19 points from Tottenham's last 17 Premier League games shows how their progress has stalled.

Instead of looking up to challenge Liverpool or Manchester City, Spurs immediate priority is to make sure their place in the top six does not come under threat from a chasing pack, including their hosts this week.

Leicester are level with Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea on eight points from their opening five league games of the season and are confident of upsetting the 'top six' applecart again, three years on from their remarkable Premier League title triumph.

And while a return to European football is the Foxes' aim, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers hopes not having those exertions this season can help his side's challenge for a top-six finish.

Premier League 2019 Live: LEICESTER CITY VS TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR Live Streaming

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live in India (TV channels)?

The Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match in the Premier League will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. The Premier League Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India at 5 PM.

How and where to watch PL 2019 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming?

The Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

(With inputs from AFP)

