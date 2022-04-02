Liverpool will try to go top of the table on Saturday when they play Watford at Anfield in the Premier League. The Reds have won nine games on a trot in England’s top flight and in the process lessened the gap with top-placed Manchester City to just one point after 29 games. And, a victory or tie in this fixture will take them to the numero uno position on the Premier League table, albeit temporarily.

Liverpool and Watford are separated by 16 places and 47 points in Premier League standings, making Jurgen Klopp’s men’s favourites to win this contest. Watford have registered four of their six wins this season on the road and will take confidence from those victories going into this fixture.

The touring side will also be motivated to put up their best performance and win this tie as they are just three points behind 17th placed Everton. In their most recent fixture, they downed Southampton 2-1 in an away game.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Watford; here is all you need to know:

LIV vs WAT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Premier League match between Liverpool and Watford.

LIV vs WAT Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Watford is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

LIV vs WAT Match Details

The match between Liverpool and Watford will be played on Saturday, April 2, at Anfield. The game between Liverpool and Watford will start at 5:00 pm (IST).

LIV vs WAT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Salah

Vice-Captain: Jota

LIV vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Van Dijk, Robertson, Samir, Kamara

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Louza

Strikers: Salah, Jota, Dennis

Liverpool vs Watford starting line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Watford Predicted Starting XI: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Sissoko, Kucka; Hernandez, Pedro, Dennis

