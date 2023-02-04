Liverpool’s season has been marred by injury issues and undesirable results on the field. The Reds have crashed out of the FA Cup as well as the Carabao Cup and sit in a lowly 10th position in the Premier League table. It seems like a far cry from the heights that they touched last season. Their manager Jurgen Klopp has thus been left a frustrated figure on several occasions but had a humorous reply in the pre-match press conference for the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. When asked about arch-rivals Chelsea’s £323m spending spree, the 55-year-old manager jokingly said that he wouldn’t speak about it without his lawyer.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager went on to congratulate them, assuring us that they would definitely play well together at some point.

“I say nothing without my lawyer! No, I’m joking. I don’t understand this part of the business, like what you can do and what you cannot do. They are all really good players, so from that point of view, congratulations. I don’t understand how it’s possible, but it’s obviously not for me to explain how it works. It will happen at some point that they will play well together, but how quick, I don’t know," Klopp said.

Chelsea may be busy off the field, but it hasn’t yet translated into their performances on it. Graham Potter’s men are currently placed in ninth position on the Premier League table, just one point above Liverpool. The London-based club also shattered the British transfer fee record after signing Enzo Fernandez for £106.8m from Benfica. Chelsea have been making waves, as their £323 m spend was more than the combined expenditure of the Italian, Spanish, French and German clubs in the same window.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a sly dig at the West London club’s business strategy, stating that he knew “what would happen” if his club spent the same kind of money. City have also splashed the cash, spending £ 1.1 billion ever since Guardiola was appointed as manager back in 2016.

Chelsea are struggling to assert their dominance in games and get themselves on the scoresheet at the moment. They played out another uninspiring 0-0 draw in their last outing against Fulham. It will be interesting to see whether Potter can turn things around, considering the kind of resources that have been pumped into the club.

The 47-year-old manager guided former club Brighton & Hove Albion to an excellent ninth-placed finish in the PL last season, considering their resources. He may not be afforded the same kind of time at Stamford Bridge should he fail to produce the desired results quickly.

