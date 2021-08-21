Premier League Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will take on Burnley in an action-packed match at Anfield on Saturday from 5:00 pm IST. Last weekend, Liverpool put on a dazzling show against Norwich City, winning their opening match 3-0 with Mohamed, Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diego Jota amongst the goals. Burnley, however, were handed a shock 1-2 defeat by Brighton. Sean Dyche’s Clarets will have to fight hard as today’s clash against Liverpool will be a real test. Burnley will have to be on their toes and hope for openings as they have to keep a tab on Liverpool’s front trio.

With Thiago Alcantara in the midfield, there is no dearth of creativity for Liverpool. Burnley are known to be an organised side and it will not be very easy to break down for Liverpool. Needless to say with fans returning, the atmosphere at Anfield will be electrifying.

Premier League Liverpool vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool’s left-back Andrew Robertson will miss out on the clash due to a sprained ankle and is expected to make his return by the end of the month. Fabinho’s inclusion in today’s match is uncertain as the defensive midfielder lost his father last week. Thiago will start along with Keita in the midfield.

For Burnley, midfielder Dale Stephens is out due to an ankle injury and will not make his appearance anytime soon. Defender Kevin Long is recovering from his calf injury and if given the green light, Dyche might add the defender to the XI.

Liverpool vs Burnley FC probable XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Alison Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley FC Predicted Starting line-up: Nick Pope (GK), Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowtown, Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Johan Berg, Josh Brownhill, Chris Wood.

What time is the Premier League Liverpool vs Burnley kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 5:00 pm IST at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Liverpool vs Burnley match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Liverpool vs Burnley fixture?

The match between Liverpool and Burnley will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

