Premier League Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Crystal Palace travel to Anfield as the Eagles face Liverpool on Saturday, September 18, from 7:30 pm IST onwards in a Premier League fixture. The Reds have started their Premier League season well, winning three matches and drawing one, with 10 points, third on the table. This week, Liverpool managed a superb 3-2 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League opening group clash.

Meanwhile, Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace ended Tottenham Hotspur’s perfect start to the season by hammering Nuno Santo’s side 3-1 in the previous Premier League fixture. It is unlikely that Crystal Palace will see much of the ball against Jurgen Klopp’s side but they can certainly hit Liverpool on the counter. Crystal Palace have the pace to run at Liverpool with Wilfred Zaha at the forefront.

Premier League Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Injury Update

Klopp is expected to play the same XI that beat Leeds United, except that Harvey Elliott is out of action after suffering a horrific injury. Jordan Henderson will take Elliott’s place, whereas Diogo Jota will be spearheading the XI as Roberto Firmino is away due to personal reasons.

For the Eagles, Viera will not be able to bring on Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathan Ferguson and Eberechi Eze as the trio are out of action for a while.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace probable XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alacantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting line-up: Vicente Guaita (GK), Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha

What time is the Premier League Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST at Anfield Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Liverpool vs Crystal Palace fixture?

The match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

