Premier League Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League
Liverpool vs West Ham (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Runaway leaders Liverpool are going head-to-head with West Ham on February 24 at Anfield in a Premier League match. In their last fixture in the Premier League, Liverpool were locked in a battle with Norwich City and won the match by 1-0. Liverpool haven't lost a single match in the Premier League season so far. West Ham, on the other hand, lost their last match to Manchester City by 0-2.
Liverpool are at the top spot in the PL point table with 76 points, while West Ham are placed at the 18th spot with 24 points.
Liverpool have won 25 of the 26 matches they have played in Premier League 2019-20, while West Ham have managed to emerge victorious in only six of their 26 matches.
The Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs West Ham match will be broadcast at 1.30 AM.
Liverpool possible line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
West Ham possible line-up: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Snodgrass, Noble, Soucek, Antonio; Haller.
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs West Ham match live in India (TV channels)?
The Premier League Liverpool vs West Ham game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Liverpool will face West Ham at 1.30 AM. The PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs West Ham will be played at Anfield.
How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs West Ham match live streaming?
Liverpool vs West Ham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On J Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary, Kangana Ranaut's New Thalaivi Still Goes Viral
- Aditya Narayan Will Get Married This Year But Not to Neha Kakkar
- Poco X2 Will Get The Android 11 Update; You Have Something to Look Forward to
- Want Netflix For Just Rs 5 For a Month? You May Get Lucky Ahead of Disney Plus Launch
- The Samsung Galaxy A71 is Now on Sale For Rs 29,999; Prism Crush Blue Looks Quite Cool