Premier League Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League

Trending Desk

Updated:February 24, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Premier League Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Liverpool vs West Ham (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Runaway leaders Liverpool are going head-to-head with West Ham on February 24 at Anfield in a Premier League match. In their last fixture in the Premier League, Liverpool were locked in a battle with Norwich City and won the match by 1-0. Liverpool haven't lost a single match in the Premier League season so far. West Ham, on the other hand, lost their last match to Manchester City by 0-2.

Liverpool are at the top spot in the PL point table with 76 points, while West Ham are placed at the 18th spot with 24 points.

Liverpool have won 25 of the 26 matches they have played in Premier League 2019-20, while West Ham have managed to emerge victorious in only six of their 26 matches.

The Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs West Ham match will be broadcast at 1.30 AM.

Liverpool possible line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

West Ham possible line-up: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Snodgrass, Noble, Soucek, Antonio; Haller.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs West Ham match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Liverpool vs West Ham game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Liverpool will face West Ham at 1.30 AM. The PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs West Ham will be played at Anfield.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Liverpool vs West Ham match live streaming?

Liverpool vs West Ham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

