Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
3-min read

Premier League: Liverpool's Long Title Wait a Warning for Manchester United

Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League, with a chance to open up a 30-point lead over their storied rival.

AFP

Updated:January 18, 2020, 7:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League: Liverpool's Long Title Wait a Warning for Manchester United
Liverpool, Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool: Thirteen months on from the match that finally drew the curtain on Jose Mourinho's time in charge of Manchester United, the Red Devils again find themselves living in Liverpool's shadow ahead of their return to Anfield on Sunday.

A 3-1 defeat for Mourinho's men last December that left United 19 points behind Liverpool at the top of the table was the final straw for the club's decision makers.

But over a year on, little progress has been made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Defeat this weekend will see the gulf between the teams grow to 30 points with Liverpool also having a game in hand to come over fifth-placed United.

As a player, Solskjaer was used to having the upper hand in the rivalry between English football's two most successful sides.

The Norwegian won six Premier League titles in the Alex Ferguson era as the pugnacious Scot delivered on his promise to knock Liverpool off their perch.

Ferguson won 13 league titles in total, but the first of which in 1992/93 ended a 26-year drought for United.

At that time, few would have believed that Liverpool, English football's dominant force in the 70s and 80s, would go at least 30 years without winning the league.

That three-decade wait looks certain to come to an end this season with Jurgen Klopp's men 14 points clear at the top of the table, but Liverpool's long route back to the top is a warning for United of what could lie ahead if they do not move fast to arrest their slide.

"We are working hard to make sure that doesn't happen. Let that be a lesson for us," said Solskjaer on Friday.

"We can't let ourselves go another 24 years till we win the league and I'm sure won't because I believe in this club. We started the rebuild now that I believe is going to take a little bit of time, but we'll get there."

TEAM OF SUPERSTARS

The problem for United is Solskjaer's rebuild is just the latest of many that have so far failed since Ferguson retired in 2013.

United are now onto their fourth permanent manager in that time and are now pursuing a policy of signing young, emerging talents after being burned on splashing big money on players past their prime like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Bastian Schweinsteiger in recent times.

Liverpool have spent far less in the transfer market of late, but it is the right structure in place above the German allied to Klopp's ability to inspire and improve players that has made the Reds Champions League winners and English champions in waiting.

"Klopp has moved Liverpool so far ahead because rather than buy a team of superstars, he has made a team of superstars," former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote in The Telegraph this week.

"What Klopp is achieving at Anfield is more a triumph of coaching and management, aided by skilled recruitment, than the flexing of financial muscle."

Liverpool are unbeaten in the league in over a year and have taken 104 points from their last 38 games compared to United's 59.

Klopp's galvanising effect shows the difference having one of the world's top managers can make, and one is now on the market should United decide to change course again.

Mauricio Pochettino was United's primary target when Mourinho was sacked just over a year ago, but the Argentine was contracted to Tottenham at the time.

Solskjaer needs a strong end to the season if he is to be given another campaign to right the United ship.

And there would be no better way for him to prove that progress is being made under his watch than ending Liverpool's unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League stretching back to April 2017.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram