Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League: Liverpool's Record-equalling Run 'Incredible', Says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool equalled Manchester City's record of 18 consecutive top-flight wins with a 3-2 victory over West Ham in the Premier League.

Reuters

Updated:February 25, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League: Liverpool's Record-equalling Run 'Incredible', Says Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his team's "incredible" achievement after Monday's 3-2 win over West Ham United saw them equal the record of 18 straight Premier League victories set by defending champions Manchester City in 2017.

Striker Sadio Mane scored in the 81st-minute goal to secure the comeback victory after Liverpool trailed 2-1 at Anfield and they can set a new mark of 19 consecutive wins by beating Watford on Saturday.

"I said at the beginning we want to write our own stories, create our own history. Obviously, the boys took that seriously and that's all cool but just not too important at the moment," Klopp said.

"It's so special. The numbers are incredible, so difficult. We are just in the situation and want to recover and prepare for the next game.

"The next opponent is really waiting and wants to fight us, the whole stadium at Watford will go for us, that's completely normal. There will be a special atmosphere and we have to be 100% ready."

Liverpool are on 79 points, 22 clear of second-placed City, and will secure their first league title in 30 years by taking 12 points from their 11 remaining matches.

"Could I have wished for a better position to go into these last 11 games? No, I would never have thought it was possible, but each one of them is really difficult and we respect that a lot," Klopp added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram