Premier League: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Eyes Captain's Armband
Trent Alexander-Arnold said that being the Liverpool captain is a dream and something he would love to do, ahead of his 100th appearance for the club.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captain's armband.
"I am not shy in saying that (being Liverpool captain) is a dream for me," he said in an interview with the BBC here
"Whether it comes true or not is not up to me. I don't pick who is captain.
"But that is something I would love to do one day. Captaining Liverpool is something I have always dreamed of and it is something that motivates me."
Alexander-Arnold grew up in the city and entered the club's academy at the age of six. He has no thoughts about playing anywhere else.
"I've always been a Liverpool player, Liverpool has always been my home," he added. "I have never thought about changing clubs.
"When I grew up, the dream was always to play for Liverpool. Now I am living the dream and I can't see that changing."
Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.
