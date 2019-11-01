Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Eyes Captain's Armband

Trent Alexander-Arnold said that being the Liverpool captain is a dream and something he would love to do, ahead of his 100th appearance for the club.

Reuters

Updated:November 1, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Premier League: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Eyes Captain's Armband
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captain's armband.

"I am not shy in saying that (being Liverpool captain) is a dream for me," he said in an interview with the BBC here

"Whether it comes true or not is not up to me. I don't pick who is captain.

"But that is something I would love to do one day. Captaining Liverpool is something I have always dreamed of and it is something that motivates me."

Alexander-Arnold grew up in the city and entered the club's academy at the age of six. He has no thoughts about playing anywhere else.

"I've always been a Liverpool player, Liverpool has always been my home," he added. "I have never thought about changing clubs.

"When I grew up, the dream was always to play for Liverpool. Now I am living the dream and I can't see that changing."

Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram