Premier League: Manchester City Draw 2-2 at West Ham

Manchester City’s Premier League title defence is having a jittery conclusion.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions recovered from two goals down at West Ham to draw 2-2 on Sunday and move four points clear of Liverpool with a game remaining for City.

If Liverpool lose at Southampton on Tuesday, City will clinch their sixth title since 2012. Or a victory for City over Aston Villa on the final day of the season next Sunday will seal back-to-back titles.

City were stunned in the first half in east London when their defensive frailties allowed Jarrod Bowen to score twice.

But Jack Grealish began City’s comeback four minutes into the second half with a deflected volley and the point was clinched in the 69th minute when Vladimír Coufal headed Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick into his own net.

Mahrez was denied a chance to win the match from the penalty spot by Łukasz Fabiański’s save after Gabriel Jesus had been clipped by Craig Dawson.

West Ham stayed in seventh place and on course for Europa Conference League qualification. But this season’s beaten Europa League semifinalists can return to the second-tier continental competition if they beat Brighton next Sunday and Manchester United fail to beat Crystal Palace to move into sixth place.

