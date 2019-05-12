English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Premier League: Manchester City Retain Title with Big Win over Brighton
Premier League: Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan scored as Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1 to win the title.
Manchester City won their second consecutive Premier League title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City defeated Brighton and Hove Albion comprehensively with a 4-1 scoreline to keep the Premier League title in their own kitty while inducing a heartbreak for Liverpool.
City have now become the first team in 10 years to defend their Premier League title. The last team to do so was its neighbour Manchester United in the 2008-09 season.
City manager Pep Guardiola had said ahead of the match that nothing less than the title victory will do for his team and his men responded in some fashion.
Despite going down a goal early on, they stormed right back in the game within minutes to tilt the title race back towards themselves.
All season long, City have been praised for their flowy football and the quality that they have put up each time they took the field. Sunday was no different as outplayed Brighton.
City's exit from the Champions League quarter-finals at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur was a shock and Guardiola had already said that if City fail to win the Premier League title, critics will be ready with their knives.
However, none of that will now be needed as City emphatically lift the title.
HOW CITY DID AGAINST BRIGHTON
The pressure was on City as they visited Brighton and in fact it was the home side that scored the first goal through Glenn Murray early on but as soon as Brighton went ahead, City turned the screws.
From that moment till the full time whistle, there was not a moment when Brighton had control of the game.
Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan scored the four goals to take Manchester City to their second consecutive title.
Mahrez and Gundogan scored two scorchers to stake their claim on the trophy as much as Aguero, who scored the first and set the ball rolling.
City found it easy to string passes after passes gliding through the pitch, creating chances after chances.
They didn't panic, they didn't falter - Guardiola wrote another chapter in City's history and he is quickly painting City's pages colourful.
