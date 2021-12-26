Premier League Manchester City vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Top of the table once again at the end of the year, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are marching onwards in contention to retain their Premier League title. Despite having a slender three-point lead over rivals Liverpool, the Sharks are not slowing down and are only adding the pressure on the rest of the sides. Leicester City started the season on a high note, however, Brenden Rodgers’ Foxes seemed to have burned out as the 2015 PL winners are sitting ninth on the PL table.

Leicester City have beaten Manchester City before and can do so once again, however, the results between the two sides have always been unpredictable. A thrilling Boxing Day clash and plenty of goals are expected in this fixture, fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City PL match live streaming online and TV details.

Premier League Manchester City vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

For Manchester City, defender Kyle Walker is doubtful for the clash despite resting for the fixtures against Newcastle and Leeds. However, barring Walker, Guardiola’s side are fit and ready, which will see Raheem Sterling join the attack along with Jesus and Mahrez.

For Leicester City, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana are out due to their respective injuries, whereas defender Caglar Soyuncu has been ruled out.

Manchester City vs Leicester City probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-Up: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-Up: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Timothy Castagne, Jannik Vestergaard, Wilfred Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare; James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Barnes

What time is the Premier League Manchester City vs Leicester City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 26 at 08:30 PM IST at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Manchester City vs Leicester City match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Manchester City vs Leicester City fixture?

The match between Manchester City and Leicester City will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

