Premier League Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City take on Southampton in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 18, from 7:30 pm IST onwards. Pep Guardiola’s side come into the fixture after a strong 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League opening group clash on Thursday.

The Saints will have to beware as midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to action and played a crucial role in City’s win over Leipzig. With the Belgian back in the squad, City will not only aim for three points, but also look to score goals for fun. The clash will surely be exciting and plenty of goals are expected as the last time the two sides met was this year in March when City won 5-2. Fans can get all the details here as to when, where and how to watch the Manchester City vs Southampton clash live streaming online and TV Telecast.

Premier League Manchester City vs Southampton: Team News, Injury Update

For City, Aymeric Laporte will not be available and Nathan Ake will be replacing him. John Stones is also out of action after picking up a muscle injury, but the majority of players are fit and ready. Pep Guardiola is likely to start Jesus, Torres and De Bruyne in the XI after a superb show in the UCL clash.

Southampton are without striker Shane Long who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, whereas winger Theo Walcott is injured after picking up a muscle injury.

Manchester City vs Southampton probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson Morales (GK), Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres

Southampton Predicted Starting line-up: Alex McCarthy (GK), Valentino Livramento, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse

What time is the Premier League Manchester City vs Southampton kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Manchester City vs Southampton match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Manchester City vs Southampton fixture?

The match between Manchester City and Southampton will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

