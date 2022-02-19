Premier League: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola Reveals He Has No Complaints about Failed Attempts to Sign Harry Kane

Pep Guardiola has revealed Tottenham Hotspurs turned down four Manchester City attempts to sign the service of Harry Kane during the summer transfer window. The reigning Premier League champions had made the English skipper their No. 1 target and the Spaniard wanted Kane, 28, to lead his line but the two sides could not agree on a fee. Despite the England captain’s desire to move, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was not only steadfast in keeping the star striker at the club but also wanted an asking price of close to £150million, which the City refused to pay.

The transfer saga ended inconclusively as the season had commenced and days before the transfer window shut.

According to a DailyMail report, Guardiola has said he has no complaints about his employers’ failed attempts to sign Kane for Manchester City.

“Now you can say, ‘Harry Kane didn’t come and everything is going well’ but at the time I didn’t know it,’ the 51-year-old said. “We tried but Tottenham were clear that it was not going to happen, When that happens two, three, four times, it’s over,” he added.

Advertisement

“After that we saw the squad and we were not sure. We then lost at Spurs and against Leicester in the Community Shield. I never was disappointed in what the club cannot do in the transfer market. I’ve never created a fire here. When we have some talks and we cannot agree, we do it internally,” the publication further cited the legendary manager.

The reigning Premier League Champions will come up against the Spurs on Saturday night at home. This will be the first time since their pursuit to land the services of Kane, however, Guardiola will try to get another positive result with his trio of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva in this fixture.

In the meantime, Manchester City are without a recognised striker but the three (Sterling, Maharez and Silva) have already hit double figures so far this season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.