Premier League Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League returns today and fans are ready to get back to the stadiums and cheer on their side. Manchester United take on Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier League 2021-22 season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils are ready to compete for the title this season. After a crazy transfer window, United are solid in all departments and could give neighbours Manchester City, a run for their money.

Leeds United’s master tactician Marcelo Bielsa will hope to create an instant impact and shock the league if they are able to beat Manchester in their own backyard. Leeds would not have forgotten the 6-2 hammering last season and will look for revenge. Fans can get all the details about the Premier League Manchester United vs Leeds United live streaming and telecast details here.

Premier League Manchester United vs Leeds United: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United will sadly be without some of their star players such as Edinson Cavani, Rashford, Eric Bailey and Jesse Lingard, who returns to MUN after a loan spell at West Ham United. New signing Jadon Sancho will not start as Solksjaer will give the youngster some time to train before starting in the XI.

Leeds United see Adam Forshaw out, who will return at the end of the month along with Diego Llorente.

Manchester United vs Leeds United probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GH), Aaron Wan-Bisaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial

Leeds United FC Predicted Starting line-up: Illan Meslier (GK), Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Raphina, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford.

What time is the Premier League Manchester United vs Leeds United kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 5:00 PM IST at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Manchester United vs Leeds United match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sport Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Manchester United vs Leeds United fixture?

The match between Manchester United and Leeds United will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

