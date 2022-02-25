CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Football » Premier League: Manchester United Without Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani for Watford Test
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Manchester United Without Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani for Watford Test

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani (Far Left) and Scott McTominay (Far Left) are ruled out of the Watford Game. (Twitter)

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani (Far Left) and Scott McTominay (Far Left) are ruled out of the Watford Game. (Twitter)

Scottish international Scott McTominay missed the midweek draw at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League due to illness, while Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been out after suffering a groin strain two weeks ago.

Manchester United will be without midfielder Scott McTominay and forward Edinson Cavani for Saturday’s game against Premier League strugglers Watford, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

Scottish international McTominay missed the midweek draw at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League due to illness, while Uruguayan Cavani has been out after suffering a groin strain two weeks ago.

”The situation is exactly the same,” Rangnick told a news conference when asked about the pair’s availability.

”He (Cavani) hasn’t been training with us so he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game and the same is true with Scotty. He is still ill, he hasn’t been training with us, so hopefully he will start training with us again next week, but for tomorrow’s game they will both be unavailable,” added the German.

RELATED NEWS

United are fourth in the Premier League, a point ahead of Arsenal but having played two more games than the London club.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 25, 2022, 23:26 IST