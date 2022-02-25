Premier League: Manchester United Without Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani for Watford Test

Manchester United will be without midfielder Scott McTominay and forward Edinson Cavani for Saturday’s game against Premier League strugglers Watford, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

Scottish international McTominay missed the midweek draw at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League due to illness, while Uruguayan Cavani has been out after suffering a groin strain two weeks ago.

”The situation is exactly the same,” Rangnick told a news conference when asked about the pair’s availability.

”He (Cavani) hasn’t been training with us so he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game and the same is true with Scotty. He is still ill, he hasn’t been training with us, so hopefully he will start training with us again next week, but for tomorrow’s game they will both be unavailable,” added the German.

United are fourth in the Premier League, a point ahead of Arsenal but having played two more games than the London club.

