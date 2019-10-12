Premier League: Manchester United's Paul Pogba Likely to Miss Liverpool Clash

Manchester United's season is going from bad to worse with Paul Pogba's toe injury likely to keep him out of the crucial Liverpool game next week.

Pogba had missed United's defeat at Newcastle United just before the international break and as the club's think-tank was hoping to have the French mid-fielder back for the game at Old Trafford next Sunday.

Pogba is reportedly at the state-of-the-art Transform Altitude Performance Center in Dubai, in hopes to accelerate his recovery.

Pogba even posted a video on Instagram, with the caption - 'almost there'.

However, according to a report in the Daily Mail, Pogba will not be fit for the Liverpool game and might be out for at least another two to three weeks.

Apart from Pogba, United manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer will be hoping to get the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who missed the last two games through illness.

Victor Lindelof will be back after recovering from his back injury, while the likes of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial will still not be available.

