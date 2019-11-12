Premier League: Marcus Rashford Reminds Fans of 'Ronaldinho's Elastico' With Breathtaking Skill

Manchester United's clash against Brighton last Sunday in the Premier League became all the more incredible with Marcus Rashford's appetite for goals. In the 75th minute, Rashford's move left the netizens amazed and reminded them of 'Ronaldinho's Elastico'.

The 7-second clip, posted on Twitter by Manchester United, shows Rashford trying to go past Davy Propper.

However, the attempt did not end up in a goal. The match ended with Manchester United winning 3-1 against Brighton. The goals from Manchester United were scored by Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford along with an own-goal by Devy Propper. Marcus Rashford was adjudged the man of the match.

Watch the video here:

Turns out despite Rashford's form, his amazing move did not end in a goal, and to make matters worse, many of his attempts at netting the goal during the last period of the play ended without a goal. The clip has been viewed over 1.16 million times and more than 19,200 likes since being posted. It also garnered a number of comments. Here is how people reacted:

What has ole turned rashford into! mans swerving past defenders like peak ronaldinho #MUNBHA — Kshitij Javeri (@JaveriKshitij) November 10, 2019

Rashford with that sick Ronaldinho flick and a nutmeg. My goodness me — Timmy Chin (@TimmyChin) November 10, 2019

- Freekick like Ronaldo - Skills like Ronaldinho - Missing chances like Torres Marcus Rashford is already a legend ?? — The Red Devils (@utdtrd) November 10, 2019

In fact, Manchester United also posted a video to prove that Rashford's skill is not something new!

Rashford has been shredding defenders to bits for a long time.

