Premier League: Marcus Rashford Reminds Fans of 'Ronaldinho's Elastico' With Breathtaking Skill
Marcus Rashford produced a moment of magic that had fans wondering if it was the Manchester United striker or Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.
Marcus Rashford and Ronaldinho (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester United's clash against Brighton last Sunday in the Premier League became all the more incredible with Marcus Rashford's appetite for goals. In the 75th minute, Rashford's move left the netizens amazed and reminded them of 'Ronaldinho's Elastico'.
The 7-second clip, posted on Twitter by Manchester United, shows Rashford trying to go past Davy Propper.
However, the attempt did not end up in a goal. The match ended with Manchester United winning 3-1 against Brighton. The goals from Manchester United were scored by Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford along with an own-goal by Devy Propper. Marcus Rashford was adjudged the man of the match.
Watch the video here:
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 10, 2019
Turns out despite Rashford's form, his amazing move did not end in a goal, and to make matters worse, many of his attempts at netting the goal during the last period of the play ended without a goal. The clip has been viewed over 1.16 million times and more than 19,200 likes since being posted. It also garnered a number of comments. Here is how people reacted:
Rashfordinho pic.twitter.com/8cZHw9JubX
— The Mean Nurse (@adjekejoseph) November 11, 2019
Rashfordinho ????
— Roxxie!!! (@deymorlar09) November 11, 2019
?? @MarcusRashford #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9QEUjB6yS2
— United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 10, 2019
What has ole turned rashford into! mans swerving past defenders like peak ronaldinho #MUNBHA
— Kshitij Javeri (@JaveriKshitij) November 10, 2019
Rashford with that sick Ronaldinho flick and a nutmeg. My goodness me
— Timmy Chin (@TimmyChin) November 10, 2019
- Freekick like Ronaldo
- Skills like Ronaldinho
- Missing chances like Torres
Marcus Rashford is already a legend ??
— The Red Devils (@utdtrd) November 10, 2019
In fact, Manchester United also posted a video to prove that Rashford's skill is not something new!
Remind you of anything? ??@MarcusRashford #MUFC #MUAcademypic.twitter.com/hZ4zwPOZRY
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 11, 2019
Rashford has been shredding defenders to bits for a long time.
-
