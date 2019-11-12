Take the pledge to vote

Premier League: Marcus Rashford Reminds Fans of 'Ronaldinho's Elastico' With Breathtaking Skill

Marcus Rashford produced a moment of magic that had fans wondering if it was the Manchester United striker or Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Premier League: Marcus Rashford Reminds Fans of 'Ronaldinho's Elastico' With Breathtaking Skill
Marcus Rashford and Ronaldinho (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United's clash against Brighton last Sunday in the Premier League became all the more incredible with Marcus Rashford's appetite for goals. In the 75th minute, Rashford's move left the netizens amazed and reminded them of 'Ronaldinho's Elastico'.

The 7-second clip, posted on Twitter by Manchester United, shows Rashford trying to go past Davy Propper.

However, the attempt did not end up in a goal. The match ended with Manchester United winning 3-1 against Brighton. The goals from Manchester United were scored by Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford along with an own-goal by Devy Propper. Marcus Rashford was adjudged the man of the match.

Watch the video here:

Turns out despite Rashford's form, his amazing move did not end in a goal, and to make matters worse, many of his attempts at netting the goal during the last period of the play ended without a goal. The clip has been viewed over 1.16 million times and more than 19,200 likes since being posted. It also garnered a number of comments. Here is how people reacted:

In fact, Manchester United also posted a video to prove that Rashford's skill is not something new!

Rashford has been shredding defenders to bits for a long time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
