Premier League: Matej Vydra Strikes as Burnley Hold Chelsea to 1-1 Draw

Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a surprise 1-1 home draw by struggling Burnley after the visitors’ substitute Matej Vydra struck out of the blue late in the game to cancel out a Kai Havertz opener on Saturday.

The result left Chelsea on 26 points from 11 games, three more than second-placed Manchester City who beat Manchester United 2-0 away in their lunchtime derby. Burnley stayed 18th on eight points.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope kept Burnley afloat early on as he denied Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho but was powerless in the 33rd minute as Reece James and Germany forward Havertz combined to devastating effect.

James found space on the right flank and delivered an inch-perfect cross for Havertz to head low into the far corner from eight metres past Pope, who remained rooted to his line.

Chelsea kept pressing after the break as Thiago Silva’s header shaved the outside of the post before Havertz lofted a close-range shot over the bar and Pope blocked a Hudson-Odoi effort with a reflex save.

Those misses proved costly as Burnley levelled after their first meaningful raid, with Ashley Westwood swinging in a teasing cross which Jay Rodriguez nodded down for Vydra to tap in from close range in the 79th minute.

