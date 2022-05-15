CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » Premier League: Midtable Rivals Aston Villa and Crystal Palace Draw
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Midtable Rivals Aston Villa and Crystal Palace Draw

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

Three minutes after coming on, Jeffrey Schlupp finished from close range to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener for Aston Villa

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 81st-minute equalizer as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in a match between two midtable teams in the Premier League on Sunday.

Three minutes after coming on, Schlupp finished from close range to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener for Villa.

Lucas Digne had a strike saved by Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Watkins hit a shot wide in stoppage time as a late Villa push to reclaim the lead proved in vain.

The result left Patrick Vieira’s Palace and Steven Gerrard’s Villa still in 11th and 12th place, respectively, a point apart.

Gerrard and his team performed a pre-match guard of honour for players who were part of Villa’s 1982 European Cup triumph.

first published:May 15, 2022, 21:39 IST