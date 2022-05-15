Premier League: Midtable Rivals Aston Villa and Crystal Palace Draw

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 81st-minute equalizer as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in a match between two midtable teams in the Premier League on Sunday.

Three minutes after coming on, Schlupp finished from close range to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener for Villa.

Lucas Digne had a strike saved by Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Watkins hit a shot wide in stoppage time as a late Villa push to reclaim the lead proved in vain.

The result left Patrick Vieira’s Palace and Steven Gerrard’s Villa still in 11th and 12th place, respectively, a point apart.

Gerrard and his team performed a pre-match guard of honour for players who were part of Villa’s 1982 European Cup triumph.

