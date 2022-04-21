Premier League: Miguel Almiron Cracker Secures Win for Newcastle United Over Crystal Palace

Miguel Almiron’s superb first-half goal sealed Newcastle United’s ninth win in their last 13 Premier League games as their renaissance under Eddie Howe continued on Wednesday.

Paraguayan Almiron played in Bruno Guimaraes’s pass in the 32nd minute and curled a left-footer into the top corner of the net for his first goal of the season.

Newcastle were in charge throughout against a Palace side who appeared to be suffering a hangover from Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat and rarely threatened the home goal.

The hosts were unable to add to Almiron’s cracker but the mood at St James’ Park was buoyant throughout as the home side moved to within goal difference of the top half of the table.

When Howe took charge in November, Newcastle were 19th in the table after 11 games, five points from the safety zone.

