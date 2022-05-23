CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min Tied as Top Scorers

Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung-min with the Premier League Golden boot award after their English Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road, Norwich, London, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung-min with the Premier League Golden boot award after their English Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road, Norwich, London, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers on Sunday with 23 goals

Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers on Sunday with 23 goals.

Salah has now captured the Golden Boot on three occasions, as the outright winner in the 2017-18 season and sharing the award twice, in 2018-19 and this season.

It is the first time Son has topped the scoring chart.

Both players scored on the final day. Salah netted Liverpool’s second goal in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton and Son had a double in Tottenham’s 5-0 victory over Norwich.

May 23, 2022