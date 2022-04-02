Manchester United will continue their push to finish in the top four of the Premier League table on Saturday when they welcome Leicester City at Old Trafford. This is the Red Devils’ first game after getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They have nothing left to play for in the ongoing season, other than their fight for a top-four finish, which is looking rather difficult at the moment. United are four points behind Arsenal, with one less game in their hand.

Leicester’s injury woes have derailed their campaign this season. Though now, that they have almost their full squad at their disposal, they will look to finish strongly. The Foxes are presently sitting at mid-table with 36 points in their kitty from 27 games. They defeated Brentford 2-1 in their most recent contest and will look to continue their winning march over the weekend.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Leicester City; here is all you need to know:

Manchester United vs Leicester City starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Leicester City Predicted Starting XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Daka, Barnes

