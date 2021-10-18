Premier League: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Halted for Medical Emergency

The English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was on Sunday suspended for 40 minutes after a medical emergency involving a fan in the stands.

A fan had collapsed in the East Stand with a suspected heart attack and the officials decided to stop the match till the person was given emergency treatment in the stands and then moved to the hospital.

“An emergency in the East Stand", an announcement was made on the PA system and a couple of Spurs players immediately called for the medics, the stretcher etc to be taken to the East stand.

The Newcastle fan was stabilised and taken to hospital.

“The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way (sic) to hospital. Our thoughts are with them," Newcastle United FC informed via a tweet.

Newcastle, whose management has been recently taken over by a Sauri-led consortium, have made a poor start in the league and face a lot of hard work if they have to avoid relegation. Newcastle had made it to the Premier League after winning the Championship title in 2017. They have remained in top-flight since but are facing their toughest fight this season.

