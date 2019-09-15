Take the pledge to vote

Premier League: Norwich City Shock Manchester City 3-2

Norwich stunned Manchester City 3-2 to inflict a Premier League defeat on the English champions for the first time since January.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 15, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
Premier League: Norwich City Shock Manchester City 3-2
Norwich defeated Manchester City 3-2 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Norwich: Newly-promoted Norwich stunned Manchester City with a 3-2 win at Carrow Road on Saturday to inflict a first Premier League defeat on the English champions since January.

Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and the prolific Teemu Pukki took advantage of a ragged City defence without the injured Aymeric Laporte for a remarkable upset.

Earlier, Liverpool made it five wins from five in the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield, while Manchester United earned a first victory since the opening weekend of the season by beating Leicester City.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were much more emphatic, however, with a hat-trick from Tammy Abraham firing Frank Lampard's side to a 5-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, while first-half goals gave Spurs a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

 

