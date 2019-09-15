Premier League: Norwich City Shock Manchester City 3-2

Norwich: Newly-promoted Norwich stunned Manchester City with a 3-2 win at Carrow Road on Saturday to inflict a first Premier League defeat on the English champions since January.

Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and the prolific Teemu Pukki took advantage of a ragged City defence without the injured Aymeric Laporte for a remarkable upset.

Earlier, Liverpool made it five wins from five in the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield, while Manchester United earned a first victory since the opening weekend of the season by beating Leicester City.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were much more emphatic, however, with a hat-trick from Tammy Abraham firing Frank Lampard's side to a 5-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, while first-half goals gave Spurs a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.