Premier League: Norwich City Shock Manchester City 3-2
Norwich stunned Manchester City 3-2 to inflict a Premier League defeat on the English champions for the first time since January.
Norwich defeated Manchester City 3-2 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Norwich: Newly-promoted Norwich stunned Manchester City with a 3-2 win at Carrow Road on Saturday to inflict a first Premier League defeat on the English champions since January.
Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and the prolific Teemu Pukki took advantage of a ragged City defence without the injured Aymeric Laporte for a remarkable upset.
Earlier, Liverpool made it five wins from five in the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield, while Manchester United earned a first victory since the opening weekend of the season by beating Leicester City.
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were much more emphatic, however, with a hat-trick from Tammy Abraham firing Frank Lampard's side to a 5-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, while first-half goals gave Spurs a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.
(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ileana D'Cruz Claims She Sleepwalks, Wakes Up with Bruises
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser