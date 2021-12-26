Premier League Norwich City vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Travelling to Carrow Road, fourth on the Premier League table after a long time, Arsenal are getting back on track despite having one of the worst seasons start in their club history. Mikel Arteta has got the Gunners firing away and have been able to bounce back despite facing a few setbacks along the way. The Gunners have won four matches and lost one in their previous fixtures and have an opportunity to consolidate their position as they face relegation-threatened Norwich City, who sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, with 10 points in 17 matches played so far.

Arsenal enter the fixture riding high on confidence as the Gunners made the Carabao Cup semi-finals and beat West Ham United to claim the fourth spot. Norwich, on the other hand, have last won a match back in November against Southampton. An exciting Boxing Day clash is ahead and fans here can check the Norwich City vs Arsenal PL clash live streaming online and TV details.

Premier League Norwich City vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal face concerns as left-back Takehiro Tomiyasu was substituted early against Leeds after picking up a muscular problem and could be rested for the clash against Norwich. Calum Chambers is out of action after testing positive for COVID-19, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is suffering from an unknown illness. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be benched again while Alexandre Lacazette goes upfront.

For Norwich, a few players have been tested positive for COVID-19, including players such as Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent. Billy Gilmour and Dimitris Giannoulis are expected to be a part of the XI after recovering from their respective injuries.

Norwich City vs Arsenal probable XI:

Norwich City Predicted Starting Line-Up: Tim Krul (GK), Max Aarons, Jacob Sorensen, Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams; Billy Gilmour, Mathias Normann, Kenny McLean; Kieran Dowell, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-Up: Aaron Ramsdale; Soares, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

What time is the Premier League Norwich City vs Arsenal kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 26, at 08:30 PM IST at Carrow Road.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Norwich City vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Norwich City vs Arsenal fixture?

The match between Norwich City and Arsenal will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

