Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Aims Dig at Liverpool Ahead of Manchester United Showdown
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that it will not take them 30 years to win the Premier League, an obvious slight at Liverpool ahead of their meeting
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not resist a sly dig at Liverpool ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Sunday, reminding the Premier League leaders of their 30-year wait to be crowned champions.
Struggling United trail their fierce rivals by 15 points but Solskjaer is keen to remind those connected with the Anfield club of one big element in United's favour.
"I am sure we will bounce back and win the league," Solskjaer said. "I am sure it will not be 30 years until our next Premier League."
Said with a twinkle in his eye at his pre-match press conference on Friday, it was a clear reference to Liverpool's long wait to be crowned champions of England again, stretching back to 1990, compared with six years since the last time United were victorious, under Alex Ferguson in 2013.
United are in the bottom half of the table with only nine points from their first eight matches, short of goals and confidence.
But the under-pressure Solskjaer believes that a surprise victory over a team with a 100 percent record this season would be the ideal response.
"A win can definitely turn a season," he said. "A good performance and result for us here can change players' confidence, players' mood, their perception of what is good.
"Maybe they have not really believed they are good enough at times. With a lack of confidence, you think twice instead of acting on instinct. But I know these players are good enough. I have no worries about that."
Solskjaer began his spell at Old Trafford with 10 wins out of 11 matches but there have only been five victories from 21 games since he was given the job permanently at the end of March.
COUNTER-ATTACK
The Norwegian recognises that opponents have wised up to the tactics of counter-attacking football that served his side so successfully at first.
"Teams haven't given us that chance -- or we've not grasped it," he said. "Maybe it's because young players want to play safe. But you want to take risks at this club, you can't play safe."
"One of my big philosophies as a coach is you attack quickly," he added. "It doesn't mean you're parking the bus and just defending.
"My philosophy is you defend because you want to win the ball in great positions to attack from. That's the next bit we have to get."
Facing the league leaders and European champions is a major test of United's resolve and it will require some big performances.
They will look to Harry Maguire, the world's costliest defender at £80 million ($104m), to rise to the challenge and Solskjaer is confident he can deliver.
"Harry has already shown how good he is," he said. "But in big games you get more pressure at Man United and Liverpool.
"At big clubs and in big games, it is about the ones who can step up.
"That shows you the character and I don't doubt for one second that Harry is going to play a good game against them."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Reveals That He Takes Time Management Tips From Deepika Padukone
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right