Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confident Manchester United Will Not Capitulate against Everton Again

Manchester United take on Everton in the Premier League and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels that they will not repeat their performance from earlier in the season.

Reuters

Updated:February 28, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confident Manchester United Will Not Capitulate against Everton Again
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced his side will not capitulate at Everton on Sunday like they did in last season's 4-0 thrashing.

Solskjaer described the defeat at Goodison Park in April last year as his "lowest point" as United manger and revealed it was the moment he decided to rebuild the squad.

"That was the lowest I have been. It was a capitulation. We had nothing about us," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Goodison Park.

"That was when one or two had their last chance more or less. But we had to get to the summer first.

"As I've said a few times, Rome wasn't built in a day. But the culture, the attitude, the fitness, the camaraderie, the spirit and maybe even the understanding between players have improved.

"I'm 100% sure we will put in a better performance this time."

United are fifth in the Premeir League table, three points adrift of Chelsea in fourth and five ahead of 11th-placed Everton.

Solskjaer's side extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions with Thursday's 5-0 win over Club Brugge to secure a place in the Europa League's last 16.

January signing Bruno Fernandes was again the standout performer in midfield, scoring the opener from the penalty spot before creating goals for Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay.

"He loves football, he wants to be out there and wants to be better," Solskjaer added.

"I tried to send him inside (after being substituted against Brugge) because it was cold but he said 'no, I want to watch'.

"We have missed that box-opener that Bruno is proving to be now. He is a big, big boost for us."

Ighalo found the net for the first time since completing a deadline-day move from Shanghai Shenhua, and he could be asked to step in again at Everton if Anthony Martial misses out through a thigh injury.

"Odion has definitely shown what type of striker he is," Solskjaer added.

"He's ready for that game on Sunday. I don't know about Anthony, to be honest. I've not asked. He tried (to play against Brugge) so he wasn't that bad but we'll have to do a scan probably."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram