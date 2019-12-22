Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
2-min read

Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Defends Attitude of Absent Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba attracted criticism for visiting Dubai and Miami as well as being filmed dancing at his brother's wedding during while being injured.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:December 22, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Defends Attitude of Absent Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no issues with Paul Pogba and his desire to regain fitness despite the France World Cup winner's continued absence due to injury.

Pogba has not played for United since 30 September due to a persistent ankle injury, missing 21 games for club and country in that time.

But the 26-year-old has attracted criticism for visiting Dubai and Miami as well as being filmed dancing at his brother's wedding in Paris while he has been rehabilitating.

It has given the impression of someone not doing everything possible to get back to full fitness, but Solskjaer insists it is wide of the mark.

"For me, he is one of the best players in the world. I have always said it and you have seen what he can do on the pitch," he said.

"But he needs to be fit. Everyone is allowed to be injured. I was out for 18 months (as a player). I was at weddings and I was ill and doing other things. I wasn't the best dancer - not as good as Paul definitely."

The eighth-placed Red Devils could do with the French World Cup winner back on the pitch, as they visit Watford on Sunday.

The fixture also marks the start of a run of seven games in 21 days and there is nothing Solskjaer would like to see more than a fully-fit Pogba.

"He has been out running with the fitness coach, looking over to us in training and there is nothing more disheartening. It's a proper mental test," Solskjaer said.

"Paul is a different person when he can play football compared to when he can't. I think we all are.

"Sometimes you feel like you don't contribute to your team if you are not able to play. So I am sure you will see him smile again when he's back on the pitch."

- Solskjaer's way -

This week marked the anniversary of Solskjaer's taking charge at Old Trafford.

There have been memorable wins over Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, as well as plenty of painful defeats.

United remain in a transitional period under the Norwegian, who believes his side are moving in the right direction.

"You are learning all the time and learning about the players," he said.

"For me it is about sticking to your principles, and do it your own way - the way you always do it.

"If that means shouting at players if they don't like, so be it. Or being gentle on them when they maybe think I should be hard on them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram