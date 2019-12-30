Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League: Paul Pogba Set to Return for Manchester United's Trip to Arsenal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Paul Pogba will be returning against Arsenal.

Reuters

Updated:December 30, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League: Paul Pogba Set to Return for Manchester United's Trip to Arsenal
Paul Pogba (Photo Credit: Reuters )

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to return for their Premier League visit to Arsenal on New Year's Day after sitting out Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley as a precaution, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

The France international returned from a long layoff injury in United's 2-0 defeat by Watford on Dec. 22 and played 45 minutes in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Pogba felt pain in his ankle after the Newcastle game but Solskjaer said the 26-year-old would be ready for United's next match.

"He's been out for a long while and he didn't feel right," Solskjaer told reporters. "When you've been out for such a while it's always going to take time until you're 100%.

"He wasn't ready (to face Burnley) because he's not really done too many games and he's had two in a few days and he just needed another day's recovery."

United midfielder Scott McTominay damaged knee ligaments in the win over Newcastle and Solskjaer said the 23-year-old could be out of action for about a month.

"I wouldn't expect him to be back within a few weeks," the Norwegian added. "I don't know if it's three or four weeks ... We've just got to find a way through it."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram