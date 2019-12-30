Premier League: Paul Pogba Set to Return for Manchester United's Trip to Arsenal
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Paul Pogba will be returning against Arsenal.
Paul Pogba (Photo Credit: Reuters )
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to return for their Premier League visit to Arsenal on New Year's Day after sitting out Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley as a precaution, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.
The France international returned from a long layoff injury in United's 2-0 defeat by Watford on Dec. 22 and played 45 minutes in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.
Pogba felt pain in his ankle after the Newcastle game but Solskjaer said the 26-year-old would be ready for United's next match.
"He's been out for a long while and he didn't feel right," Solskjaer told reporters. "When you've been out for such a while it's always going to take time until you're 100%.
"He wasn't ready (to face Burnley) because he's not really done too many games and he's had two in a few days and he just needed another day's recovery."
United midfielder Scott McTominay damaged knee ligaments in the win over Newcastle and Solskjaer said the 23-year-old could be out of action for about a month.
"I wouldn't expect him to be back within a few weeks," the Norwegian added. "I don't know if it's three or four weeks ... We've just got to find a way through it."
