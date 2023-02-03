Chelsea have emerged as the busiest Premier League side in the January transfer window after securing eight new signings. The London-based club also appeared to be the biggest spenders in the recent transfer window. However, their performance in Premier League has so far been abysmal. Chelsea have also crashed out of the two domestic cups this season. The London-based side are currently placed in 10th position in the Premier League standings. And to rub salt into their wounds, a supercomputer has sensationally claimed that the situation will not change much for Chelsea at the end of the season as the Blues are set to miss out on next season’s European competition berths.

BETSiE, a supercomputer of Bettingexpert, has claimed that Chelsea will be able to improve their position on the Premier League points table at the end of the season. According to the astonishing predictions, Chelsea are set to finish their Premier League campaign at the eighth spot.

The scene does not appear to be quite bright for Liverpool either as the Merseyside-based club are also set to miss out on a place in the top-four. Jurgen Klopp’s men, according to Bettingexpert, will finish their Premier League outing at sixth spot. London giants, Tottenham Hotspur will manage to claim fifth spot, as per the predictions.

Arsenal to Win

Table-topper Arsenal are predicted to carry forward their brilliance and win the Premier League. Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are predicted to finish their campaign at the second spot this season. Their city-rivals Manchester United will finish a place behind Pep Guardiola’s men.

An eighth-place finish will certainly be a big disappointment for Chelsea after completing an astonishing spending spree in January. The Blues reportedly shelled out £250million in the January window to acquire the services of eight new players. Out of these eight new incomings, seven players- David Datro Fofana, Andre Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, and Enzo Fernandez joined the Stamford Bridge-based clubs on a permanent deal.

Chelsea made World Cup-winning Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez the most expensive footballer in the history of English football with a deal reportedly worth $131million.

