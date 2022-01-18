CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Omicron#Movies#ViratKohli#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » Football » Premier League Reports Third Successive Weekly Fall in COVID-19 Cases
1-MIN READ

Premier League Reports Third Successive Weekly Fall in COVID-19 Cases

Premier League representative image (Twitter)

Premier League representative image (Twitter)

The league recorded 72 and 94 cases in the last two reports, while there were 103 positives — a weekly record — between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

The Premier League said on Monday it had reported 33 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a trend of falling positive cases for a third week.

The league recorded 72 and 94 cases in the last two reports, while there were 103 positives — a weekly record — between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

A total of 21 fixtures have been postponed since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Jan. 10 and Sunday Jan. 16, 13,625 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 33 new positive cases," it said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

Arsenal’s tie against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley’s home game against Leicester City were postponed in the last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 18, 2022, 08:12 IST